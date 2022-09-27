 Skip to content

Euryale's Gambit update for 27 September 2022

Patch Notes for EG 1.0.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Extended Ceraphina epilogue with 20+ renders
  • Add Tragedy of Medusa Trailer # 1 preview
  • Minor dialog tweak to Stheno vs Euryale scene: Ceto mentions she has been in contact with Medusa.

