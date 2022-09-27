- Extended Ceraphina epilogue with 20+ renders
- Add Tragedy of Medusa Trailer # 1 preview
- Minor dialog tweak to Stheno vs Euryale scene: Ceto mentions she has been in contact with Medusa.
Euryale's Gambit update for 27 September 2022
Patch Notes for EG 1.0.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Euryale's Gambit Linux Depot Depot 1674181
- Loading history…
Euryale's Gambit Windows Depot Depot 1674182
- Loading history…
AI Voices - Audio Pack (1856320) Depot Depot 1856320
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update