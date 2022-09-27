【2022.9.27】Update and Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance on September 27 from 06:00 to 08:00 UTC (two hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

New content:

New Double ninth festival

(1) You can get festival quests once your character reaches lvl.40 or above. Each quest can be completed once per day.

(2) Festival event materials can not be discarded, transferred, or traded and will not drop in the loot bag. They all have an eight-day decay time.

(3) A certain amount of festival event materials can exchange for decor items 'Bronze dragon statue' and 'Houmuwu ding' at the neutral camp NPC.

(4) 'Bronze dragon statue' and 'Houmuwu ding' each can be exchanged once per day.

(5) 'Bronze dragon statue' and 'Houmuwu ding' can be traded in the market New stone, metal walls crafting recipes, and high-quality scrolls. New giant metal walls, door frame walls crafting recipes, and hight quality scrolls. New gold token tabs in the guild shop, some decor items added in it. New tally order period: Sep 30th 16:00 to Nov 30th 16:00 UTC

Optimization:

Boundary markers will be harder to place on bumpy grounds. Fixed some icons in the outfit preview interface. Some areas can not build buildings that have more than 84 defense strengths. Increased exp. you can acquire it by finishing tally order quests.

Bugs fixed:

Fixed item's decay time when you attach wagons to horses outside the boundary marker radius. Fixed some items that will elevate into the air in some circumstances. Fixed rankings showing the wrong time. Fixed tally order quests can be finished repeatedly via different clients.

Season 2 will be closed on Sep 28 at 00:00 UTC, please collect your season achievement rewards and tally order events. Season 3 will start on Sep 28 at 16:00 UTC please be ready for it!

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!