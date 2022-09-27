General Improvements

_

Important regarding save games!

We were forced to rewrite parts of the saving and loading system to fix bugs related to it; thus, older saves will NOT be compatible. You will not see unsupported save files in your list of games to load. We apologise for the inconvenience!

In the future, if you want to avoid this problem, you can turn off automatic updates of the game through Steam and wait to update until you are confident that you won't need to load any older save files anymore.

We will do our best to inform you when new updates break old save files._

About 07040

Releasing Milestone 1 was a big test for us! We have learned a few things, and we think the next Milestone release will be smoother, thanks to this experience. Thank you for your feedback - it's greatly appreciated!

Since we released Milestone 1, we have paid attention to feedback, and we are making some tweaks here based on that, like balancing the co-op Horde Mode difficulty and improving the Skirmish AI further. We have also worked through some tasks lingering in our backlog, like making some improvements to the notifications system. Furthermore, we have implemented a few minor balance changes to make Light Axeman a better option early-game against Slingers.

Co-op Horde Mode difficulty

We have made co-op Horde Mode a bit easier since the scaling made it too hard compared to the single-player experience. When playing co-op, wave strengths are now scaled at 140%, 150% and 160% for the three tiers of nomad hordes (from 200% for all these tiers in the previous version). This means, for example, that Brutal is still "brutal", but it's beatable!

In addition, we added some extra time for the first wave to spawn (+20 seconds on all difficulty levels) to reflect the movement change along the y-axis and the buffs to early Nomad units that were introduced in the last version.

Notifications system

Added a new notification for not having enough housing to train additional units

New notifications instantly override old ones

Overriden notifications will stay intact in a queue and show for their full duration once it's their turn again

All notifications have a fade in animation to grab your attention more (including the starvation notification)

Notification nudge animation plays more often

Notifications no longer overlap (thanks to a new design for the 'Received Resources' notification)

Skirmish AI

Skirmish AI will only defend outside its immediate territory if it thinks it can roughly match the attacking force

Skirmish AI will only defend with villagers inside its immediate territory

Skirmish AI will not flee with its attack force against a superior army if having < 0 food in stock

Skirmish AI will flee with its attack force slightly earlier from a superior army on higher difficulty levels

Skirmish AI will no longer create an attack force while actively defending its base or territory

Fixed some problems with the AI behavior when an enemy constructed one or more buildings inside or close to its base

Fixed a problem that could cause AI Battering Rams to idle instead of finding a new region to attack

General

There is now an indicator '...' above villagers who are trying to reach a destination but are blocked

The starvation bar now fills up gradually instead of instantly disappearing once food stock is no longer negative

Changed position of equipment in Furnace production menu

The manpower requirements in unit production tooltip will now update after Organized Warfare is researched to reflect the faster training speeds

Wonder title now describes the construction level

Wonder level upgrade construction progress is now always visible for all players (including spectators) as long as Wonder is visible on the map (and not in the fog of war)

Balance changes

Digging clay is 16% slower

Masons now improve clay digging speed by 30% from (20%)

Light Axeman has 1 base ranged armor (from 0)

Elite Light Axeman upgrade no longer provides +1 ranged armor

Slinger deals 4 melee damage (from 5)

Copper Helmet and Copper spears are no longer available to produce before Palace is constructed

General Bug fixes