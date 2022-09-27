Embrace the Glory of Pudding - Pudding Pop Song Pack Now Live!

No one can beat QP's love for pudding!! The second official Character Song Pack for 100% Orange Juice is the QP character song "Pudding Pop"!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2144400/100_Orange_Juice__Character_Song_Pack_Pudding_Pop/

Performed by QP (Sato Azusa), and written by Marie Poppo, Pudding Pop is a high-paced denpa song packed with love.

Composition, Arrangement, and Mixing are courtesy of Yuta Sakai. Cover illustratated by Kagawa Yusaku.

When we released our very first character song, Ultimate Weapon Girl, the warm reception to it made us really happy. Songs are a great way to liven up the 100% Orange Juice universe, and we hope to bring you even more great tracks in the future!