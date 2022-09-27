Hotfix 0.6.1.6

Crazy people did Crazy stuff, and completely broke the survivors mode.

First off, what they did is impressive, and I won't delete their record, but some change has to happen to survivors mode:

Enemy scaling after 24 hours will be exponential

After the first day of survivors, the enemy scaling will be exponential for every new days passed

Time speed up will be capped at x120

Slighty changed soul-coin gain formula after 10 hours to prevent gain to be too great

A New Survivors mode leaderboard has been made starting this update, so people who broke the game on previous patch will keep their highscore without it being unfair for player on new patch.

also nerfed Soul-Coin gain after 24h to avoid ruining save files

Change

Shaman boss no longer get teleported when using abilities

QoL

Slighty edited sound softening setting, to reduce a bit the spam, also added a very slight random variation to cut repetitivity

Fix