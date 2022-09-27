 Skip to content

Terra Invicta update for 27 September 2022

Patch 1 (more crash fixes, Norway region fix)

Patch 1 (more crash fixes, Norway region fix)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Version 0.3.17 is released, with fixes for multiple crashes and a few other issues.

  • Handle error with extra arg brackets in loc files, should replace certain bad loc CTDs with ingame text errors; loc typo fix
  • Norwegian region % fix
  • fix for last file write times shown with missing characters in some languages
  • Fix for 2491 - null check on tooltip with missing gameobject; cleaned up unnecessary tutorial logs
  • fix aonther french loc error causing crashes
  • fix Crash due to CouncilorMissionCanvasController.currentTarget being accessed too early in the InitTargetSelection() process. Issue #2492

The dev team will be back after getting some sleep to continue identifying issues and patching the game. A huge thank you to everyone for helping make this first day of EA go so well!

