Patch 1 (more crash fixes, Norway region fix)

Hi everyone!
Version 0.3.17 is released, with fixes for multiple crashes and a few other issues.
- Handle error with extra arg brackets in loc files, should replace certain bad loc CTDs with ingame text errors; loc typo fix
- Norwegian region % fix
- fix for last file write times shown with missing characters in some languages
- Fix for 2491 - null check on tooltip with missing gameobject; cleaned up unnecessary tutorial logs
- fix aonther french loc error causing crashes
- fix Crash due to CouncilorMissionCanvasController.currentTarget being accessed too early in the InitTargetSelection() process. Issue #2492
The dev team will be back after getting some sleep to continue identifying issues and patching the game. A huge thank you to everyone for helping make this first day of EA go so well!
Changed files in this update