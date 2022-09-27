Patch 1 (more crash fixes, Norway region fix)

Hi everyone!

Version 0.3.17 is released, with fixes for multiple crashes and a few other issues.

Handle error with extra arg brackets in loc files, should replace certain bad loc CTDs with ingame text errors; loc typo fix

Norwegian region % fix

fix for last file write times shown with missing characters in some languages

Fix for 2491 - null check on tooltip with missing gameobject; cleaned up unnecessary tutorial logs

fix aonther french loc error causing crashes

fix Crash due to CouncilorMissionCanvasController.currentTarget being accessed too early in the InitTargetSelection() process. Issue #2492

The dev team will be back after getting some sleep to continue identifying issues and patching the game. A huge thank you to everyone for helping make this first day of EA go so well!