《Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons》is released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Thank you so much for waiting.

We are happy to announce that Yokai Art is now officially available.

You can purchase it with our launch discount 20% off. Grab it now!

Hope everyone enjoys and have fun!!!

Join our Discord now: https://discord.gg/3s45MHvAmk

Upcoming additional content & Updates in the next few weeks:

-Additional Hard difficulty.

-Unit formation for a strategically complete mission with more variation.

-Unit's heart level will have an additional bonus. Unlock til level 10.

-Yokai card.

-Additional Menreiki Unit Unlock.

-New Map Sushi Land.

-Others.

And please do not forget to wishlist from our collaborator 《Jump Warrior》《VTuber Beats》《Love n War: Hero by Chance II》

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1989790/Jump_Warrior/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1698530/VTuber_Beats/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1627680/Love_n_War_Hero_by_Chance_II/