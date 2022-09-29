 Skip to content

Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons update for 29 September 2022

《Yokai Art: Night Parade of One Hundred Demons》is released

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thank you so much for waiting.
We are happy to announce that Yokai Art is now officially available.
You can purchase it with our launch discount 20% off. Grab it now!
Hope everyone enjoys and have fun!!!

Join our Discord now: https://discord.gg/3s45MHvAmk

Upcoming additional content & Updates in the next few weeks:
-Additional Hard difficulty.
-Unit formation for a strategically complete mission with more variation.
-Unit's heart level will have an additional bonus. Unlock til level 10.
-Yokai card.
-Additional Menreiki Unit Unlock.
-New Map Sushi Land.
-Others.

