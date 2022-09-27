Store Download Patch - September 27th

Share · View all patches · Build 9595896 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

A non-maintenance store download patch has been applied to fix the issue below.

■ Patch Details

Fix on the game client that gets frozen with an error message while using the Domination Server content on the Steam version.

※ Dragonians who are using the Steam version need to completely close the client and download the patch before using.

※ There is no need to download this patch if you are using the mobile versions.

We will always do our best to provide a stable service.

Thank you.