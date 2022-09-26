 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Waves of Steel update for 26 September 2022

Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.52

Share · View all patches · Build 9595431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a patch release, to fix important issues reported after the last release. Thank you to everyone who sent in feedback!

Gameplay:

  • The arrow keys (gamepad: right analog stick) can be used to move the camera in the ship designer. This can also be used to move the camera off of the centerline of the ship.
  • The Bazel's armor mass has been reduced from 250t/inch to 180t/inch.
  • Mission "Lost Sheep" has a larger arena, to reduce likelihood player will wander outside of it during combat.
  • PT Boat (Rocket) and Landing Ship (Rocket) have weaker weapons. An earlier change to improve rocket aiming made them too powerful.

Bugfixes:

  • Fix game resolution resetting to 640x480, again.
  • Fix options claiming the player was playing on Easy even if they weren't.
  • Fix issue causing missions to claim the player had failed if they don't immediately go to debriefing on completing all objectives.
  • Fix "Juno's Wrath" being uncompletable.
  • Fix various bugs preventing the ship designer tutorials from working.
  • Fix bug causing unsaved ships in the designer being discarded if you click the "cancel" button when prompted to discard the ship.
  • Fix single-tube torpedo launchers not working properly in the ship designer.
  • Fix bug causing certain visuals in "Eitri's Forge" to look wrong.
  • Fix bug causing parts to sometimes display more liberal firing angles than they actually had.

Changed files in this update

Windows content Depot 1482751
  • Loading history…
Waves of Steel Linux Depot Depot 1482752
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link