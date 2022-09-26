Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.52

This is a patch release, to fix important issues reported after the last release. Thank you to everyone who sent in feedback!
Gameplay:
- The arrow keys (gamepad: right analog stick) can be used to move the camera in the ship designer. This can also be used to move the camera off of the centerline of the ship.
- The Bazel's armor mass has been reduced from 250t/inch to 180t/inch.
- Mission "Lost Sheep" has a larger arena, to reduce likelihood player will wander outside of it during combat.
- PT Boat (Rocket) and Landing Ship (Rocket) have weaker weapons. An earlier change to improve rocket aiming made them too powerful.
Bugfixes:
- Fix game resolution resetting to 640x480, again.
- Fix options claiming the player was playing on Easy even if they weren't.
- Fix issue causing missions to claim the player had failed if they don't immediately go to debriefing on completing all objectives.
- Fix "Juno's Wrath" being uncompletable.
- Fix various bugs preventing the ship designer tutorials from working.
- Fix bug causing unsaved ships in the designer being discarded if you click the "cancel" button when prompted to discard the ship.
- Fix single-tube torpedo launchers not working properly in the ship designer.
- Fix bug causing certain visuals in "Eitri's Forge" to look wrong.
- Fix bug causing parts to sometimes display more liberal firing angles than they actually had.
