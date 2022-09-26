Patch notes for Waves of Steel v0.52

This is a patch release, to fix important issues reported after the last release. Thank you to everyone who sent in feedback!

Gameplay:

The arrow keys (gamepad: right analog stick) can be used to move the camera in the ship designer. This can also be used to move the camera off of the centerline of the ship.

The Bazel's armor mass has been reduced from 250t/inch to 180t/inch.

Mission "Lost Sheep" has a larger arena, to reduce likelihood player will wander outside of it during combat.

PT Boat (Rocket) and Landing Ship (Rocket) have weaker weapons. An earlier change to improve rocket aiming made them too powerful.

Bugfixes: