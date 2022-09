Share · View all patches · Build 9595393 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 22:52:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello. Today we released a small update patch.

Bug Fix:

XP Item Sprite

Spirit Item Sprite

Added:

In Game Menu - You can now change the Volume and screen size on the game pause screen.

Soon we will be adding even more things.

Thank you for believing in our project.