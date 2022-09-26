 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Entropic Float: This World Will Decay And Disappear update for 26 September 2022

9/26 Update... Again

Share · View all patches · Build 9595380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A player encountered an issue that I cannot for the life of me figure out how it could possibly happen. Luckily I don't need to figure out how, because the code where the error took place was redundant anyway. Sorry about that!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2011311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link