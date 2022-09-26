A player encountered an issue that I cannot for the life of me figure out how it could possibly happen. Luckily I don't need to figure out how, because the code where the error took place was redundant anyway. Sorry about that!
Entropic Float: This World Will Decay And Disappear update for 26 September 2022
9/26 Update... Again
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update