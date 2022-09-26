Hedges
Ice
Color Scanner
Color Painter
Clouds
Coins
Coin Block
SwitchArrow
Wolf Stairs
Shatter Glass
Scrolling up and down for zoom, mouse control on all characters.
New song
Billboarding sprites
coin bb
cannonball bb
bee bb
hive bb
stairs fix
objSign bb
ghost bb
levelUploader and LevelSave text input update
Select box now repeats its texture
pressing CTRL now moves the camera while paused like it does when clicking in the game
Heaven Update, Tutorial Update, and Story levels are now hidden until they are unlocked.
HopDodge update for 26 September 2022
HopDodge 1.666 UPDATE
Hedges
Changed files in this update