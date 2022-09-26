 Skip to content

HopDodge update for 26 September 2022

HopDodge 1.666 UPDATE

Hedges
Ice

Color Scanner
Color Painter
Clouds
Coins
Coin Block
SwitchArrow
Wolf Stairs

Shatter Glass
Scrolling up and down for zoom, mouse control on all characters.

New song
Billboarding sprites
coin bb
cannonball bb
bee bb
hive bb
stairs fix
objSign bb
ghost bb
levelUploader and LevelSave text input update
Select box now repeats its texture
pressing CTRL now moves the camera while paused like it does when clicking in the game
Heaven Update, Tutorial Update, and Story levels are now hidden until they are unlocked.

