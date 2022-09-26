Hurricane Ian vs AQ3D Release Schedule

Heads up! We are currently scheduled to release Samurai Class during a hurricane.

Greetings friend!

Hope you are well. Especially everyone up in the North East who just dealt with Hurricane Fiona this past weekend. One of our AdventureQuest 3D devs is still without power up there. While we normally try to keep the real world out of the games, another hurricane is forming south of us in the Gulf Atlantic and may impact this week's release. Wanted to give you advanced warning.

Needless to say, we prioritize the teams safety. So everyone was instructed to take care of emergency preparation before continuing their game responsibilities. Schools here in the Tampa Bay area have shut down for the week and are being converted to emergency shelters.

Hurricanes are wildly unpredictable. There is really no way to know if the hurricane will turn into a Category 4 monster or hit some resistance and spin down to just a tropical storm. We have been through a few of these now. The best plan is to always prepare for the worst.

So, while you should 100% expect a delay in this week's release... our crazy team is still working towards releasing Samurai Class on Thursday. If we lose power or need to push, no biggie. But if the team actually pulls off another weekly release during a hurricane-- well, what real-life achievement would that unlock for them? Let us know on Twitter.

Remaining Samurai tasks

Xero is modeling Dragon Samurai & Legendary Armor

Astra is finishing the new map

Thyton & Dage to texture the armors

Adding quests and monsters to the story (written by Memet)

Testing

Be safe everyone.





FOLLOW ARTIX