Input Fixes! Version 1.1.2r is Live!

Hello again! We have a new update that adds better controller recognition for systems with multiple joysticks plugged in. Select the "Devices" button in the Control Settings menu until the game cycles to your preferred joystick, and at that point you should be able to rebind it. We recommend plugging in your controller(s) before booting up the game if you continue encountering issues with auto assignment.

This update also includes other fixes and quality of life changes. Cheers!

General

The game no longer updates the window dimensions at every scene change; Instead, it only updates at bootup and within the Display Settings menu. This should prevent the window from snapping back to the primary monitor when it is being played on a secondary monitor.

More minor volume tweaks of 1-2 dB each. Both of the Snowfields boss tracks were slightly increased, Shang Mu's map was slightly decreased, and Globe Opera 1 and Merga's pinch mode were very slightly decreased.

Input

Increased the number of controllers that can be auto-assigned when plugged in from 1 to 10.

Increased the number of controllers that can be cycled through in the Control Settings menu from 1 to 10.

When no controllers are detected, the first joystick assignment in the Control Settings menu now reads "No joystick detected" instead of "None" to make this clearer.

The Fists of Frog arcade game in the Battlesphere should once again use the player's custom control bindings instead of always using the default bindings.

World Map

Fixed the crossing below the Royal Palace being accidentally flagged as an exit, which was causing it to display an alert whenever a new stage was available anywhere in Shang Tu.

Gallery

The game was checking for the Patron of the Arts badge to determine if the museum was fully repaired, which would cause issues with new save files since badges persist across saves. It now checks specifically for all 138 exhibits to be complete on the current save file.

Battlesphere

Fists of Frog's high score now defaults at 2000 instead of 2500.

Increased the activation range of Heralds in Mecha Madness to try and avoid an issue where they could fall out of the arena at the end and softlock the challenge.

Nalao Lake

Made the first jump-through platform in the stage exist on both collision planes at once to avoid a situation where players could get permanently stuck if they approached the gold springs at a certain angle.

Lowered one of the underwater crystal flowers that was visually floating above the ground.

Magma Starscape