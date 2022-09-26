- Updated level order to prioritize level/creatures for this playtest
- Gliding stamina explanation
- Lowered difficulty for the mangroves
- Added floating rock at start level's checkpoint5_1 to make it a bit easier for now
- New gliding stamina widget
- New audio for the mangrove level
- Added some on-screen explanation for rotating camera at the bubble path
- First level reworked first tree to make things a bit clearer
- Stamina gauge now working well with snake
- Worked a bit on level transition
- Temporarily made octopus level easier with floating rocks
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 26 September 2022
Patch 0.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in test branch