Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 26 September 2022

Patch 0.0.3

  • Updated level order to prioritize level/creatures for this playtest
  • Gliding stamina explanation
  • Lowered difficulty for the mangroves
  • Added floating rock at start level's checkpoint5_1 to make it a bit easier for now
  • New gliding stamina widget
  • New audio for the mangrove level
  • Added some on-screen explanation for rotating camera at the bubble path
  • First level reworked first tree to make things a bit clearer
  • Stamina gauge now working well with snake
  • Worked a bit on level transition
  • Temporarily made octopus level easier with floating rocks

