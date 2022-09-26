Satchel Hotfix 3

Changes:
Added resolution for 1366 768
Added resolution for 3840 2160
Enemies will no longer become "uncharmed" at the start of their turn. They only change teams at the end of their turn
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where manavalues in the Item Pouch would not be properly displayed after loading a game
Fixed a bug where rerolling items from the pouch could result in getting free items
Deleting save games now has a more standard "Are you sure?" message
Hopefully fixed a bug where items could sometimes lose their reference to special effects
Hopefully fixed a bug where rooms could not appear sometimes
Fixed a glitch when creating gold with the Orksork ax
Changed depots in testingbranch branch