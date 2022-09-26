Satchel Hotfix 3

Changes:

Added resolution for 1366 768

Added resolution for 3840 2160

Enemies will no longer become "uncharmed" at the start of their turn. They only change teams at the end of their turn

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where manavalues in the Item Pouch would not be properly displayed after loading a game

Fixed a bug where rerolling items from the pouch could result in getting free items

Deleting save games now has a more standard "Are you sure?" message

Hopefully fixed a bug where items could sometimes lose their reference to special effects

Hopefully fixed a bug where rooms could not appear sometimes

Fixed a glitch when creating gold with the Orksork ax