9/26 Steam Next Fest Preparation Patch

Hello shopkeepers!

We've got a rather large patch for you all today, bringing several new features into the mix.

Customer Needs & Wallet Size



Customer patience is now impacted by several needs:

Comfort

Hunger

Thirst

Bladder

Fun

If any of these dip too low, they'll start eating into the customer's patience. Make sure you put sufficient amounts of trash cans, toilets, chairs, food and drink in your shop! Needs are only in a basic state for now; we'll be refining how needs work over the next few months.

You'll also be able to see each customer's wallet size when you hover over them. Customers can't spend beyond this amount. Maybe it's time to invest in some ATMs...

PVP Invasions

PVP invasions are here, but are largely untested. Take your entire lobby to invade another server! Upon arrival, your team will target a single player on the other server. The invasion ends either when all of your lobby dies, the target dies, or one of your teammates strays too far from the target player.

To start an invasion, talk to the the mysterious traveler underneath the radio tower in the Steam Survival Fest map.

We've also made a lot of changes to shopkeeping to make progression feel much more satisfying in preparation for NPC employees.

Outposts & Nighttime Enemy Spawns



We've added cowboy outposts throughout the Steam Survival Fest map as well as more variation and deadliness to enemy spawns at night.

Inventory Upgrades

We weren't going to implement this in the playtest build, but it's been a very popular request. You can now upgrade your inventory slots at each of the NPC shops on the Steam Survival Fest island.

Changelog

Changes

Added outposts to the Steam Survival Fest map

Added PVP Invasions

Added a mysterious traveler to the Steam Survival Fest map

Added customer needs to the game (hunger, thirst, comfort, bladder)

Added inventory upgrades as a purchasable item in NPC shops

Added a customer wallet mechanic to the game

Increased amount of stone in bamboo zone

Changed group spawning to be based on shop reputation instead of shop level

Added more Bellcoat spawns to the game

Rebalanced night spawning to be more immersive and deadly

Thrown items will now be placed in its exact rotation instead of snapping upright

Customers spawn much less frequently

Nerfed fishing game loot rate

Increased single bamboo tree's HP by 2x

Added Wood Chest and Copper Chest items

Added SFX/VFX when running through grass

Changed Recycling Machine to unlock after Charcoal Kiln instead of the Trash Can

Increased cost of recipes in Recycling Machine

Reduced cost of Recycling Machine in the Research Table

Slightly increased customer flow from reputation

Added new stairs to the Research Table

Added stone building pieces

Added Bush Seed item to plant new bushes

Increased Leather drop rate from Boar entities

Added Dehydrated attribute

Added Starving attribute

Adjusted cooking time for various recipes

Added Refined Bamboo Statue

Added SFX that plays when dialogue text runs

Removed death chat message for NPC deaths because they spammed the chat

Changed customers to spawn between 8AM to 10PM

Added Bellstalker SFX

Added Bellcoat SFX

Adjusted crafting cost on Charcoal Kiln, Quick Sale Registers, and Sawmill

Changed customer logic so that customers can re-enter the same shop multiple times until they run out of patience or money

Added a cooldown before a customer can re-enter a shop

Increased the fog at night

Increased night enemy spawns

Added large gun animations

Fixed plant

Balanced shopkeeping bartering minigame

Added a lot of new wallpapers

Added a Gulper entity

Added a Bird entity

Decreased crafting times for common craftable novelties

Increased the size of Trash Bag interactables because it was too hard to poick them up

Fixed weird blends when jumping while moving around

Added a loading screen instead of just having a black screen

Added a container filter button in preparation for NPC employees

Customers now sit on chairs guaranteed if their comfort drops below 25%

Added beds to valid customer interactables

Added Apple Juice item

Customers now open doors if they are near them

Customers now wear clothes they buy

Customers now consume items they buy

Added Wooden Fish Display item

Changed police spawning system to spawn sooner and in waves based on subsequent crimes instead of continuously

Improved user experience for lockpicking minigame by making it more obvious which direction the pins would move when starting

Greatly increased the accuracy of guns

Nerfed Bamboo Club damage from 3->2

Added Bamboo Storage Box item

Adjusted terrain textures in Steam Survival Fest map to give better variation

Stamina now drains properly when jumping, removing the jump spam infinite stamina exploit

Added Sewing Machine to the Research Table that allows you to craft clothes

Added new hit/destroy SFX for various items

Added new consume SFX

Added notification to the shop UI to let the player know when they have unspent Shop Policy points after leveling up

Added fog of war to personal skill tree and Shop Policy screen

Consolidated Shop Policy upgrades into one tree

Increased durability of Cash Register items

Increased load distance for trees to give a better view of the landscape with less pop-in

Improved strafing blends to have less pop in

Fixes