- Reworked and improved asteroid synchronization and performance
- Reworked Main Menu
- In-game multiplayer rules
- Asteroid belts with partially mined asteroids reset when no players are near
- Made it more obvious that the username cannot be changed in-game when using Steam
- Master server analytics page shows top player counts for today, yesterday, and all-time
- Major back-end improvements resulting in better multiplayer performance
- Network-wide kick, temporary ban, permanent ban, and Steam ban functionality
- Fixed Steam users being able to use <> rich text tags in their username
- Fixed asteroid belts sometimes spawning twice the amount
- Fixed asteroids not always being synced
- Fixed Small Wheel icon being wrongly layered
Droneboi 2 update for 27 September 2022
1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update