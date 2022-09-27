 Skip to content

Droneboi 2 update for 27 September 2022

1.0.2

Build 9594825 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked and improved asteroid synchronization and performance
  • Reworked Main Menu
  • In-game multiplayer rules
  • Asteroid belts with partially mined asteroids reset when no players are near
  • Made it more obvious that the username cannot be changed in-game when using Steam
  • Master server analytics page shows top player counts for today, yesterday, and all-time
  • Major back-end improvements resulting in better multiplayer performance
  • Network-wide kick, temporary ban, permanent ban, and Steam ban functionality
  • Fixed Steam users being able to use <> rich text tags in their username
  • Fixed asteroid belts sometimes spawning twice the amount
  • Fixed asteroids not always being synced
  • Fixed Small Wheel icon being wrongly layered

