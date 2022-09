Share · View all patches · Build 9594638 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 20:26:08 UTC by Wendy

NEW

Added the ability to clear keybindings in the Input settings menu

Fixed "A/X" controller inputs being read as an LMB input

Scrolling menus can now be scrolled with right stick on gamepads

Resource Efficiency added to Compendium

BALANCE

Lightning Orb

Damage per second: 135% -> 100%

Mana Cost: 150 -> 170

Cooldown: 6s -> 4s

FIXED

Fixed Left Trigger + Selecting an item not sending the item to an open crafting menu