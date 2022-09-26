 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chemists: Area of infection update for 26 September 2022

Update 0.3.0.350

Share · View all patches · Build 9594602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game version 0.3.0.350

Hello, today we have prepared a small update with many changes, bug fixes, world development, as well as a list of new content.

New:

  • New animal spawn system.
  • New behavior system for animals.
  • New animals in the world, there are 6 types of animals on the map in total.
  • Added markers for tasks that require you to come to a certain zone.
  • New place of interest near the clinic "Palatka"
  • Bandits have a new MP7A1 SMG weapon. Caliber 9x19, magazine for 20 rounds, 950 rounds per minute.
  • Weapons from bandits can now be picked up and sold.
  • The player can now take damage from Campfire. Be careful.
  • You can get 1 artifact and hang it on your artifact belt ..

Change:

  • Removed personal vault from the game, to the point where it doesn't work properly.
  • When starting a dialogue with NPCs, their name is now correctly displayed.
  • Optimization of the map menu.
  • Quests can be viewed by pressing the J button.
  • You can now collect almost all types of canned goods from bandits.
  • Quest from the hunter for biomaterial, now you need 15 pcs. instead of 20. The reward remained the same.
  • Changes in the main interface touched the panel with weapons and character parameters.
  • Changed the behavior of the "black hole" anomaly. Significant increase in melee damage.

Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed a bug with death, as well as the appearance of the possibility of several backpacks of death.
  • Added collision to curbs in the clinic.
  • Added debuffs to all food. Smooth increase of parameters of food and water.
  • Fixed bugs with shooting at wolves up close.
  • Wolves no longer push the character.
  • Now you can't change the quest button on the main game interface.

World:

  • Added front door to the main building of the clinic.
  • Worked out the ceiling in the clinic.
  • Swamp now reacts to bullets and rain.
  • Changed the opening angle of the doors in the clinic
  • Added a gap in the fence of the clinic from the east.
  • Added a tunnel through the mountain.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1827691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link