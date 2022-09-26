Update 0.3.0.350

Game version 0.3.0.350
Hello, today we have prepared a small update with many changes, bug fixes, world development, as well as a list of new content.
New:
- New animal spawn system.
- New behavior system for animals.
- New animals in the world, there are 6 types of animals on the map in total.
- Added markers for tasks that require you to come to a certain zone.
- New place of interest near the clinic "Palatka"
- Bandits have a new MP7A1 SMG weapon. Caliber 9x19, magazine for 20 rounds, 950 rounds per minute.
- Weapons from bandits can now be picked up and sold.
- The player can now take damage from Campfire. Be careful.
- You can get 1 artifact and hang it on your artifact belt ..
Change:
- Removed personal vault from the game, to the point where it doesn't work properly.
- When starting a dialogue with NPCs, their name is now correctly displayed.
- Optimization of the map menu.
- Quests can be viewed by pressing the J button.
- You can now collect almost all types of canned goods from bandits.
- Quest from the hunter for biomaterial, now you need 15 pcs. instead of 20. The reward remained the same.
- Changes in the main interface touched the panel with weapons and character parameters.
- Changed the behavior of the "black hole" anomaly. Significant increase in melee damage.
Bugs fixed:
- Fixed a bug with death, as well as the appearance of the possibility of several backpacks of death.
- Added collision to curbs in the clinic.
- Added debuffs to all food. Smooth increase of parameters of food and water.
- Fixed bugs with shooting at wolves up close.
- Wolves no longer push the character.
- Now you can't change the quest button on the main game interface.
World:
- Added front door to the main building of the clinic.
- Worked out the ceiling in the clinic.
- Swamp now reacts to bullets and rain.
- Changed the opening angle of the doors in the clinic
- Added a gap in the fence of the clinic from the east.
- Added a tunnel through the mountain.
