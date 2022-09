Share · View all patches · Build 9594557 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 20:13:09 UTC by Wendy

NEW

Added the ability to clear keybindings in the Input settings menu

Scrolling menus can now be scrolled with right stick on gamepads

Resource Efficiency added to Compendium

BALANCE

Lightning Orb

Damage per second: 135% -> 100%

Mana Cost: 150 -> 170

Cooldown: 6s -> 4s

FIXED

Fixed Left Trigger + Selecting an item not sending the item to an open crafting menu