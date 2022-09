Share · View all patches · Build 9594549 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Mouse and WASD are now supported in Mr Meal. You can use mouse in: Main Menu, Computer Archive, Wardrobe etc.

Fixes:

Fixed several bugs related to intro cutscene, Polish translation and debug mode.

If you find a bug or have a suggestion, share it on the Steam forum or on our Discord server!