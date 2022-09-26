Experimental Version Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heya railroad workers!

A new experimental version is ready! Many things under the hood changed as we finally merged now all console versions into the main branch.

Also, the last Steam Deck submission gave us only "playable" but not yet "verified", since some texts were too small and keyboard-icons were still shown. This should now be fixed and we just re-submitted for a new verification.

Changelog 2.0-3d41f289a (compatible with production version except for time mode)