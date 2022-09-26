 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 26 September 2022

Patch 1.1.2 - Renewal

Patch 1.1.2 - Renewal

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Blur effect around scope while aiming
  • Double tap 'Journal Keybind' to show time in-game
  • New buildable item 'Land Mine'
  • New contaminated area random event

CHANGES:

  • Once an airdrop lands a 20-minute timer starts after the timer is finished, the airdrop will be destroyed
  • Sell of container is cancelled if items are inside
  • Zombies will now walk into defences instead of going completely around them
  • Airdrop map marker time increased to 5 minutes
  • Input is not disabled when opening map
  • Slight adjustments to melee weapons hitboxes
  • You now need 1 electronic wire to craft vehicle repair kit
  • Reduced damage to vehicle when colliding with AI
  • Water canteen increased to 45
  • Medkits heal for 100
  • Text in weapon description that dictates if the weapon can fire in full auto
  • You can disable ice cream vendor sound (In gameplay settings)
  • Adjustments to fall damage (More damage when falling)
  • Wells now fill up water when snowing but at half the rate than if it was raining

BUG FIXES:

  • Vehicle movement when opening map
  • Fix to floating zombies
  • Possible fix for AI moving through objects
  • Fixed issue with some objects showing that they could be harvested for resources
  • Fixes to multiple AI interacting with traps (More optimisation needed in the future)
  • Fixed exiting tutorial through teleporter while in vehicle not removing UI (You now cannot teleport while in a vehicle)

