Patch 1.1.2 - Renewal

CONTENT/FEATURES:
- Blur effect around scope while aiming
- Double tap 'Journal Keybind' to show time in-game
- New buildable item 'Land Mine'
- New contaminated area random event
CHANGES:
- Once an airdrop lands a 20-minute timer starts after the timer is finished, the airdrop will be destroyed
- Sell of container is cancelled if items are inside
- Zombies will now walk into defences instead of going completely around them
- Airdrop map marker time increased to 5 minutes
- Input is not disabled when opening map
- Slight adjustments to melee weapons hitboxes
- You now need 1 electronic wire to craft vehicle repair kit
- Reduced damage to vehicle when colliding with AI
- Water canteen increased to 45
- Medkits heal for 100
- Text in weapon description that dictates if the weapon can fire in full auto
- You can disable ice cream vendor sound (In gameplay settings)
- Adjustments to fall damage (More damage when falling)
- Wells now fill up water when snowing but at half the rate than if it was raining
BUG FIXES:
- Vehicle movement when opening map
- Fix to floating zombies
- Possible fix for AI moving through objects
- Fixed issue with some objects showing that they could be harvested for resources
- Fixes to multiple AI interacting with traps (More optimisation needed in the future)
- Fixed exiting tutorial through teleporter while in vehicle not removing UI (You now cannot teleport while in a vehicle)
Changed files in this update