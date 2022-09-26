(Midway Branch) Penkura Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.31

Share · View all patches · Build 9594344 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 19:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dev-Com

Another patch that adjusts code and content to the newer game engine, we expect one more patch of this kind to make sure all the saved files smoothly transfer to the newer engine and implementing future content won't provide any problems.

A big thank you to all the players who help us test Penkura on the newer engine version.

A small tutorial on how to access the Midway branch is available in the link below.

Link ---> https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2357998690

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Patch 0.2.0 MW 12.31

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Some of the buildings didn't properly attach to the player's main base after using saves from an older version of the engine.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Cleaning up code from the older version of the game Engine.