Version 0.5550920389

🎯 [Misc] A few of the Sentinel-type ships have been made less stiff.

🎯 [Misc] Active auxiliary items can now be manually activated when in auto-cast mode.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a portal without an exit in the "Mining Facility" event in Act 1.

🎯 [Bug fix] The "Extract Mod" recipe has been fixed and now works as in its description.