TargetPOP v1.2

-Fixed visual bug with Playing Card theme on ultrawide displays

-Updated Basics Menu to display more information

-Redesigned Time Boost to avoid blockage of the grid

-Added new menu after each game, Round Results, which now displays all missed targets, normal targets popped, gold targets popped, and total score

-Rebalanced main gameplay to slightly reduce difficulty of reaching 999 points

-Added mouse click support as an alternative to the space bar