TargetPOP update for 26 September 2022

TargetPOP v1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9594215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed visual bug with Playing Card theme on ultrawide displays
-Updated Basics Menu to display more information
-Redesigned Time Boost to avoid blockage of the grid
-Added new menu after each game, Round Results, which now displays all missed targets, normal targets popped, gold targets popped, and total score
-Rebalanced main gameplay to slightly reduce difficulty of reaching 999 points
-Added mouse click support as an alternative to the space bar

