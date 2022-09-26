Mischievous Monday #7

Welcome back wretched. :]

A couple of new Heroic Force meta have been added to spice things up a tad. The Bone Gang Bandits meta can create waves of Bandits who can mug thee of coin, Zombies who are just as dangerous without a head, and the Ghost Watchers who summon endless ghostly heroes. They each form their own waves and can split a special stage in two, so you may face Gnoblins initially only to be followed by the mugger Bandits.

The Heavenly Intervention meta creates Blessed human meanies, who are twice as tough and are a bit more dangerous but also drop twice the loot. They are also used in the tail end of Necrotic Skirmishes and New Game Plus pretty much just to reduce the overall amount of enemies on screen. The level 3 of this meta also adds Heavenly Vessels who can show up in waves like the other new meta and have a lightning surprise.

Some other new stuff...

Added 2 class meta for the Wretch (Chestious Treasury, Treasured Archeology) related to them finding extra spells/relics in chests and by digging them up.

Added 5 achievements associated with the new content.

Added 5 relics (Watering Can, Manky Fingerer, Stolen Divinity, Magpie Monocle, Diseased Meat).

Added 2 music tracks (Dont Be A Bitch Remix, The Final End).

Some misc bits and bobs...

Status Screen: You can now move over to the minions/spells to see info about them.

Tweaked the enemy pathfinding AI so there's hopefully less chance of them getting stuck behind obstacles (most notably bosses).

If are offered a boneraise that is undiscovered then it will now show any minions to be sacrificed (just as if it was already discovered).

The Curse of Blindness now also hides the HUD and Status Screen.

Fruity Bush: These can now regrow (but you'll need a Watering Can relic).

Money Bag: Increased the amount of gold coins gifted to 250 (instead of 100) and is immediately given (instead of waiting till death).

Bodily Fluids spell: Chest mimics, champions, wizards, and flag wavers, will no longer transform into slimes.

Barrow Bonebolster spell: It will now say the name of the minion that was bolstered.

Reduced the damage some elite enemies do (eg champions, cyclops).

Fruity Bro healing aura no longer stacks if you're standing in multiple of them.

Slightly increased the rate your health regenerates during boss fights (just so people don't think it seeming to stop was a bug).

Compendium: Added help texts for the Enboned Destineous and Normalous Destineous.

And some bug fixes...

Banishing a lot of the normal minions would cause a crash.

Suffering a high damage hit whilst having a small amount of Occult Health could cause future health issues (eg suffering extra health loss when hit).

A sealed boneraise item would still show up if you had already used a sacrificed minion associated to it (which would allow you to take the item without sacrificing a minion).

Fixed some issues related to idle minion movements (eg endless jiggling on the spot or giant boo remaining in the same position forever).

The Relic Merchant Traveller could sell two Service Bells at the same time.

Architect Mode: The displayed buy cost would be too high if you had already reached that contraption's max amount.

Tangler hearts were hiding below mud layers.

Normalous Destineous boneraise: The description wasn't saying the random raised minion will be at level 3.

Enjoy! :]