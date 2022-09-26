 Skip to content

There Won't be Light update for 26 September 2022

There Won't be Light v0.1.2 - Better performance/Improved monster behavior

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed mouse sensitivity settings not applying
  • Shifted Language and Seizure menu's to better locations
  • Fixed multiple options settings not saving properly after closing game
  • Added options for DirectX 11, DirectX 12 and Vulkan
  • Optimized overall game performance: up to 80% FPS boost on a GTX 1070
  • Improved monster behavior, prioritizing wandering instead of pursing a hidding player

