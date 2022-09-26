- Fixed mouse sensitivity settings not applying
- Shifted Language and Seizure menu's to better locations
- Fixed multiple options settings not saving properly after closing game
- Added options for DirectX 11, DirectX 12 and Vulkan
- Optimized overall game performance: up to 80% FPS boost on a GTX 1070
- Improved monster behavior, prioritizing wandering instead of pursing a hidding player
There Won't be Light update for 26 September 2022
There Won't be Light v0.1.2 - Better performance/Improved monster behavior
Patchnotes via Steam Community
