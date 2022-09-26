 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Across the Obelisk update for 26 September 2022

Hotfix 1.0.2a1

Share · View all patches · Build 9593964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone. This is a hotfix to reduce some of the current desync problems in coop when casting boons and injuries.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.

Changed files in this update

Across the Obelisk Content Depot 1385381
  • Loading history…
w32 Depot 1385382
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1385383
  • Loading history…
Linux Across the Obelisk Depot 1385384
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link