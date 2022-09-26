Changelog v1.9.1 - Minor bug fixes

Changes and additions:
- Teleporting via the pipe system now updates Slime King's respawn point to the door associated with the pipe you teleport through.
Bug fixes:
- In-game level timer now matches the server level times in the level exchange. The in-game level timer used to be one frame slower.
- Fixed issue with game sometimes freezing when completing a level in the level editor.
- Fixed issue with background not being preserved between playtesting and editing.
- Fixed issue with the Hide Other Layers button/function not being preserved between playtesting and editing.
- Fixed issue with redo history getting removed when switching between playtesting and editing.
Changed files in this update