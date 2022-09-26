Update 0.1.6

Additions
- Action menu option to create a sacrificial circle
- Option to disable slow motion effects
Adjustments
- Shrines cost their associated material for both options
- Shrine cost is now based on the gods' favor
- Followers will not defend you when told to stay
- Weapons flash when an attack ends
- Ritual circles can no longer overlap
- Royal keys should no longer appear inside castles
- Put some flies in the tutorial
- Reduced the volume of rain
- Buried treasure notes have a chance to say where or what they are
- Minor UI adjustments to Notes
Bugfixes
- Elemental orb puzzles correctly differentiate between east and west
- A certain boss correctly wanders through the tunnels instead of staying in the corner
- Spell choices should no longer appear outside the spell book
- All spells should be available from the spell book now
- Fire shield no longer stops you from sprinting
- Spell backfires can no longer be blocked with a shield
- AI shouldn't be distracted by target dummies anymore
- AI guards shouldn't be attacking their prisoners anymore
Changed files in this update