A Violent Revelry update for 26 September 2022

Update 0.1.6

Update 0.1.6

26 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Action menu option to create a sacrificial circle
  • Option to disable slow motion effects

Adjustments

  • Shrines cost their associated material for both options
  • Shrine cost is now based on the gods' favor
  • Followers will not defend you when told to stay
  • Weapons flash when an attack ends
  • Ritual circles can no longer overlap
  • Royal keys should no longer appear inside castles
  • Put some flies in the tutorial
  • Reduced the volume of rain
  • Buried treasure notes have a chance to say where or what they are
  • Minor UI adjustments to Notes

Bugfixes

  • Elemental orb puzzles correctly differentiate between east and west
  • A certain boss correctly wanders through the tunnels instead of staying in the corner
  • Spell choices should no longer appear outside the spell book
  • All spells should be available from the spell book now
  • Fire shield no longer stops you from sprinting
  • Spell backfires can no longer be blocked with a shield
  • AI shouldn't be distracted by target dummies anymore
  • AI guards shouldn't be attacking their prisoners anymore

