Starting guide (updated)

Updated for v0.1.1. I felt compelled to write a quickstart guide on how to play the game. There is in-game textual help in the "Help" tab about any in-game topic. There is also a write up about the cells, DNA, and organelles there.

How the game works

First, press the "New world" button on the "Open" tab:

Pick a size appropriate for your video card, a seed and press "Done":

Switching to "DNA tree" we can see that the first mutations already appeared:

To speed up the simulation switch over to the "Perf" tab and increase the "Sim steps per frame" count. You can even disable drawing the world with the "Draw simulation" checkbox. The goal is to maximize the "Sim steps per second" feedback counter.

After 10 minutes we can check back to the "DNA tree" tab. With the "popcnt" slider we can filter out species with low population count, and can confirm that there are mutations that better suit the environment than the original species. Their population is increasing, while the population of the original species is decreasing.

The DNA contains a bit of junk but it uses fission in addition to creating eggs, as an evolutionary advantage. You can "Mark" species to study their location/environment, then press "Mark none" to disable the highlighting.