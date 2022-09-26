 Skip to content

BARK update for 26 September 2022

BARK 1.5 (Difficulty and Sequence Length Patch)

Build 9593769

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Displayed all 3 stars when completing the game instead of revealing them upon completing each ending. Now, each star will become opaque upon completing each ending to make the fact that there are multiple endings more clear.
  • Added a hint that explains what classifies as a toy in Chapter 2.
  • Lessened the amount of locations your owner will navigate to when agitated.
  • Lessened the amount of time your owner will stop to listen for you when you make noise.
  • Removed the ability to agitate your owner when hallucinating during Chapter 5.
  • Fixed checkpoints not showing objective in Chapter 6.
  • Lessened the length of the hide sequences in chapters 3, 5, 6, and 7.
  • Toggled chase music after the neighboring dog gives up a chase in Chapter 7.

