TypeOut Playtest update for 26 September 2022

v1.2

26 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added game mode: Duel. This is a 1v1 match. Opponent's theme, powerups, and score will be displayed in their player card.
  • Added Game Mode: Warm Up. Warm Up is a singleplayer game mode allowing players to practice and customize the game text source and effects.
  • Renamed Game Mode Quick Match to FFA (Free For All).
  • Quick Match will attempt to find a lobby of any game mode with active players. If it is unsuccessful, it'll default to hosting FFA.
  • Bot's levels are now capped to the highest level player in the lobby. They will no longer have access to all powerups. They can still display all themes.
  • Added Ron Theme.
  • Added Game Settings in Options. Players can now adjust master volume, set fps limit, resolution, and toggle fullscreen.
  • Updated powerup icons.

