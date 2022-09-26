- Added game mode: Duel. This is a 1v1 match. Opponent's theme, powerups, and score will be displayed in their player card.
- Added Game Mode: Warm Up. Warm Up is a singleplayer game mode allowing players to practice and customize the game text source and effects.
- Renamed Game Mode Quick Match to FFA (Free For All).
- Quick Match will attempt to find a lobby of any game mode with active players. If it is unsuccessful, it'll default to hosting FFA.
- Bot's levels are now capped to the highest level player in the lobby. They will no longer have access to all powerups. They can still display all themes.
- Added Ron Theme.
- Added Game Settings in Options. Players can now adjust master volume, set fps limit, resolution, and toggle fullscreen.
- Updated powerup icons.
TypeOut Playtest update for 26 September 2022
v1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
