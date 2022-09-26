Version 0.6.23 is Live: Steam Cloud Support / Mouse Controls / Auto-Fire

Hello All,
0.6.23 is live, and introduces some important new quality-of-life updates:
- Fixed background in Cyberspace stages when game is run in 16:10 mode
- Updated aiming reticule colours/size and also added available/used lock-on indicator to the bottom of the far aiming reticule
- Added Steam Cloud save support. Saves will now be uploaded to the Steam Cloud each time the game saves, and downloaded each time the game is executed.
- Added option for separate laser/missile buttons. This also doubles as an auto-fire option, as holding down the fire button will instead shoot a continuous stream of lasers instead of charging the missiles.
- Added new mouse input mode. When enabled this will override any joypad/keyboard settings use for ship direction/movement. All other joypad/keyboard input can be used in conjunction with the mouse input if desired. Mouse buttons can now also be used without "???" showing up.
- Mouse cursor will now be hidden when game is set to fullscreen mode or mouse mode is enabled (pausing the game will show the mouse cursor again)
We hope you enjoy the new features, please do tell us if anything is amiss in the forums or on discord.
- MNKY / Pixeljam
