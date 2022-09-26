 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 26 September 2022

Patch 0.15

Patch 0.15 · Build 9593631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm currently working on a big patch. Relative to the current content, this could be called DLS in size. I think it will take a week or two, so do not expect patches in the near future, except for small fixes and balance edits.

Patch:

  • In the shops you can now sometimes buy consumables (but so far the range is very modest).
  • On the second and third location now appears guaranteed store.
  • Now there is a small chance to appear smuggler as a merchant.
  • The price at the merchant for the health is lower.
  • Points of interest can not appear too far away.
  • Repainted a little jungle, hopefully now the bushes will not merge with the surroundings.
  • Slightly reduced health of all dinosaurs, regeneration of diplodocs slightly reduced.
  • Ogres smaller.
  • Chainsaw - Base damage +2. Damage for level 2 and 4 +2 -> +3.
  • The fishing rod now works "smarter".
  • Events are now turned off earlier (so as not to interfere with bossfighting).
  • Fixed: Improperly displayed the level description in the roulette.
  • Fixes for small bugs.

