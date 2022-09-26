Patch 0.15

I'm currently working on a big patch. Relative to the current content, this could be called DLS in size. I think it will take a week or two, so do not expect patches in the near future, except for small fixes and balance edits.
Patch:
- In the shops you can now sometimes buy consumables (but so far the range is very modest).
- On the second and third location now appears guaranteed store.
- Now there is a small chance to appear smuggler as a merchant.
- The price at the merchant for the health is lower.
- Points of interest can not appear too far away.
- Repainted a little jungle, hopefully now the bushes will not merge with the surroundings.
- Slightly reduced health of all dinosaurs, regeneration of diplodocs slightly reduced.
- Ogres smaller.
- Chainsaw - Base damage +2. Damage for level 2 and 4 +2 -> +3.
- The fishing rod now works "smarter".
- Events are now turned off earlier (so as not to interfere with bossfighting).
- Fixed: Improperly displayed the level description in the roulette.
- Fixes for small bugs.
