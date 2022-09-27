 Skip to content

Self-Delusion update for 27 September 2022

First Big Self-Delusion Update and 20% Off

Last edited by Wendy

Greetings!
Update 36.26.09 is already available for everyone.
In honor of the first major game update - 20% discount

In the September update 36.26.09 you will find:

  • Fast levels replay.
  • Fixes incomprehensible moments of the gameplay.
  • Improved indication of events in the game (the appearance of Leshy, Antsybal, Scarecrow).
  • Level balance improvements.
  • Changed the logic of Antsybal's attack.
  • The design of Antsybal has been changed.
  • Faster loading of some levels.
  • Fixed Leshy's "disappearance" logic from the stage.
  • Adding a section with add-ons in which free content will appear later.
  • The menu items in the scene selection have been renamed to be more understandable.
  • Improved the atmosphere of some levels of the game.
  • And much more!

This update mainly aims to improve gameplay and create a better experience for all types of players. The next updates will focus on additional content and new challenges :)

For all questions, bugs and suggestions, please email me:
selfdelusiongame@gmail.com

