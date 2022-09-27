First Big Self-Delusion Update and 20% Off

Share · View all patches · Build 9593611 · Last edited 27 September 2022 – 17:59:25 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

Update 36.26.09 is already available for everyone.

In honor of the first major game update - 20% discount

In the September update 36.26.09 you will find:

Fast levels replay.

Fixes incomprehensible moments of the gameplay.

Improved indication of events in the game (the appearance of Leshy, Antsybal, Scarecrow).

Level balance improvements.

Changed the logic of Antsybal's attack.

The design of Antsybal has been changed.

Faster loading of some levels.

Fixed Leshy's "disappearance" logic from the stage.

Adding a section with add-ons in which free content will appear later.

The menu items in the scene selection have been renamed to be more understandable.

Improved the atmosphere of some levels of the game.

And much more!

This update mainly aims to improve gameplay and create a better experience for all types of players. The next updates will focus on additional content and new challenges :)

For all questions, bugs and suggestions, please email me:

selfdelusiongame@gmail.com