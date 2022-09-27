First Big Self-Delusion Update and 20% Off

Greetings!
Update 36.26.09 is already available for everyone.
In honor of the first major game update - 20% discount
In the September update 36.26.09 you will find:
- Fast levels replay.
- Fixes incomprehensible moments of the gameplay.
- Improved indication of events in the game (the appearance of Leshy, Antsybal, Scarecrow).
- Level balance improvements.
- Changed the logic of Antsybal's attack.
- The design of Antsybal has been changed.
- Faster loading of some levels.
- Fixed Leshy's "disappearance" logic from the stage.
- Adding a section with add-ons in which free content will appear later.
- The menu items in the scene selection have been renamed to be more understandable.
- Improved the atmosphere of some levels of the game.
- And much more!
This update mainly aims to improve gameplay and create a better experience for all types of players. The next updates will focus on additional content and new challenges :)
For all questions, bugs and suggestions, please email me:
selfdelusiongame@gmail.com
