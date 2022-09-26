 Skip to content

House Party update for 26 September 2022

House Party 1.0.2.1 Pre-Doja DLC Mini-Update...Round Two!

House Party 1.0.2.1 Pre-Doja DLC Mini-Update...Round Two!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

September 30th is almost here, and we can't wait for Doja Cat to crash the party! She'll be here by the end of the week, partiers!

To prep for her exciting release, we're dropping another quick update. Other than a couple of minor bug fixes and Female Playthrough tweaks, this won't affect any current gameplay - it's just a pre-patch to make sure everything is in place for Friday!

Want to read about the changes in more detail? Check out our patch notes below!

CHANGE LOG:

https://housepartygame.com/release-notes

Note: Custom stories may no longer function as intended, until updated by their owner/author. The 1.0.1 CSC and/or manual editing should be able to address any issues. The next CSC update will be released just after the Doja Cat DLC and House Party 1.0.2.2 drop.

Note: All other platforms that House Party is available on will be updated to 1.0.2.2 at the same time the Doja DLC is released.

