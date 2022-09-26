 Skip to content

Survival Africa update for 26 September 2022

New POI and Game fixes with New AI

Share · View all patches · Build 9593527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone

Here is this weeks big update

New POI for natives including new ZULU AI camping Site

4X4 VEHICLES COST TO BUY HAS BEEN REDUCED TO 100 IRON ORE AT THE VENDOR LOCATION

Fixed multiple resource blueprint removed together
Fixed item decay not removing inventory components
Fixed dead bodies not clearing when in game load save
Fixed Index variable default value resetting after engine restart
Fixed issue with door open replication
Fixed loading save spawning player at 0,0,0
Fixed issue with respawn point loading on in game load
Fixed double durability decrease for hitting resources
Fixed placing build part breaking holdable equipping)
Fixed preview collision actor not rotating
Fixed issue with tooltips visibility
Fixed resources not removing on clients
Fixed hold sound not playing when holding weapon slot item
Fixed attachments not attaching to world item
Fixed slow melee animation
Fixed basic door sounds and replication issue
Fixed an issue with destructible interaction foliage
Fixed issue with resource collision

Thanx and have fun

MeanDean

Changed files in this update

Survival Africa Content Depot 1236881
  • Loading history…
