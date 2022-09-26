New POI and Game fixes with New AI

Share · View all patches · Build 9593527 · Last edited 26 September 2022 – 17:26:11 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone

Here is this weeks big update

New POI for natives including new ZULU AI camping Site

4X4 VEHICLES COST TO BUY HAS BEEN REDUCED TO 100 IRON ORE AT THE VENDOR LOCATION

Fixed multiple resource blueprint removed together

Fixed item decay not removing inventory components

Fixed dead bodies not clearing when in game load save

Fixed Index variable default value resetting after engine restart

Fixed issue with door open replication

Fixed loading save spawning player at 0,0,0

Fixed issue with respawn point loading on in game load

Fixed double durability decrease for hitting resources

Fixed placing build part breaking holdable equipping)

Fixed preview collision actor not rotating

Fixed issue with tooltips visibility

Fixed resources not removing on clients

Fixed hold sound not playing when holding weapon slot item

Fixed attachments not attaching to world item

Fixed slow melee animation

Fixed basic door sounds and replication issue

Fixed an issue with destructible interaction foliage

Fixed issue with resource collision

Thanx and have fun

MeanDean