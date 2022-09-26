RUMBLE Stability Patch (0.1.2)

Hello everyone! First of all, I'd like to thank everyone who's been playing RUMBLE over the past weekend, it's been an incredible experience. Truth be told it's been a bit of a rocky road, but I have good news.

A new patch is now live! We wanted to get a few issues resolved as quickly as possible, so we spent the day working on some of the most commonly reported issues.

Furthermore, we plan to roll out another update this Friday. This update will not only feature more bug fixes but also expansions of existing systems. For example, we will try our best to add an option that will allow you to control the range of ranks you will match up with when matchmaking, meaning you could choose to never fight anyone that doesn't share your rank. There will be more info regarding this update later this week, so stay tuned!

In the meanwhile, we hope you continue to have fun with RUMBLE, cheers, and thank you!

CHANGES

Added a movement stick dead zone option to the Options Slab

Adjusted tutorial checklist text to prevent false expectations

Lowered the punch velocity requirements for breaking the tutorial checklist

Rewrote Sprint hint text

Adjusted Sprint poses to make sprinting easier

Added a sticky note related to the recording camera, to the Visuals options category on the Options Slab

Slightly altered Index controller offsets

Added a screen overlay with instructions to the pc monitor in case VR is not set up correctly

FIXES

Fixed an issue where players would fall through the floor in the RUMBLE STATION

Fixed an issue that caused structures with parry applied to them would no longer be affected by gravity

Fixed an issue where the Matchmaker would get stuck in a loop, preventing players from engaging in Matchmaking

Fixed an issue that caused players to invade other players' Gym as a result of faulty matchmaking

Fixed an issue that prevented players from interacting with the Tetherball height slider

- Tom