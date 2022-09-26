v0.21.25 - Controller support, new boss drops, quest and more

Hey everyone!

Back again with another update :)

A quick reminder: When using mods it's a good idea to back up your saves. If you are experiencing problems you can still switch to an older version of the game by going to your Steam library -> Right-click Necesse -> Properties -> Betas -> Select the version -> Close the window and you will see it downloading the old version.

Now let's get to the update. This one contains the most requested feature by far since the release of Workshop support. And that is of course controller support. I know this probably doesn't sound too exciting for the players enjoying the game on their PC with a mouse and keyboard currently. But I think it's an important step in making the Necesse available to more players, for the long-term in which I plan to keep adding content and features.

Adding controller support to a game that has been developed without it in mind at all was a challenge. Playing with a controller can be a bit slower, especially menuing, but once you get familiar with the controls I find it is quite natural. There are still a few quirks I need to iron out over the next updates, and if you find any bugs please let me know.

Controller support is integrated with the Steam input API. This means you can configure and set up the controls using Steam, and of course, the Steam Deck is supported as well. I have uploaded some default configurations for some controller types, but a few are still missing and I will get those added soon.

Controller support took the majority of my time during this update. This means that unfortunately, the other parts of the update are a little bit lacking.

The deep swamp cave is now integrated into the progression better, with new drops from the new boss introduced in the last update, a settlement quest for it and explorer expeditions.

Some of the other features in this update include:

When the game crashes, it will now try to determine if caused by a mod and show that.

Settlers will now close doors more consistently, even if a player is in the way.

Deep snow and swamp cave walls, doors and floors.

Fixes and tweaks to recipe order, shops and a few item broker values.

Rework to settings menu, asking the player if they want to save when clicking back.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

Thank you for all the continued support!

Fair

0.21.25 changelog

Additions:

Added full controller support through Steam Input, including Steam Deck support.

Added Venom Shower magic weapon, dropped by Pest Warden.

Added Venom Slasher melee weapon, dropped by Pest Warden.

Added Living Shotty ranged weapon, dropped by Pest Warden.

Added Swamps Grasp summon weapon, dropped by Pest Warden.

Added Swamp Dweller hostile mob to deep swamp cave.

Added Pest Warden settlement quest tier.

Added Portal Flask, reward for Pest Warden quest.

Added deep swamp cave Explorer expedition.

Added deep swamp stone wall, door and floors.

Added deep snow stone wall, door and floors.

Changes/misc:

Settlers will now no longer forget about opened doors if players are in the way.

Using eat food hotkey will now prioritize health food first over debuff food.

Farmer now sells blueberry and blackberry saplings post Pirate Captain.

Optimized loading into a level slightly, especially when a lot of tiles, objects, buffs and items are available.

Settings menus are now more intuitive when it comes to saving and backing out without saving.

Pest Warden is now more resistant to attacks that hit a lot of body sections.

Reduced health and damage of Pest Warden.

Traveling merchant now sells Void Bag when having completed the quest reward for it.

Recipes for higher tier walls, doors and floors are now moved to demonic or advanced workstation.

Deep snow and swamp caves now generate presets with new walls and floors.

When the game crashes, it will now try to determine if possibly caused by a mod and show what mod.

Modding:

It's now possible to override button icon colors in interface style.

Added stream getters for different game registries.

Added inventory item to ArmorItem set buff getters.

Fixes:

Fixed item pickup entity death data not being loaded correctly from a save.

Fixed being able to use Blink Scepter when you shouldn't.

Fixed some problems with chat log mouse hover and scrolling.

Fixed debug tooltips showing on item filter category expand buttons.

Fixed short walls middle sprites not placed correctly (thanks #JC Bent'em).

Fixed load menu buttons not getting updated as inactive after modifying saves.

Fixed damage type stats not getting saved correctly in world and character stats.

Fixed some pressure plates not able to be crafted with a recipe.

And other smaller changes and fixes.