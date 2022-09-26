Bug Fixes, Balancing and QoL

I read the Feedback in steam discussions and the reviews and addressed some of them in this quick post-release update.

Some other requests like Cloud Support is something I am working on. I have these problems on my agenda, but I have to ask for a bit more patience to get everything implemented and tested.

Version 1.1

Changelog:

Fixed a problem where larger projectiles would collide with the Returner Bouncepad

This was fixed by making the bounce pad disappear until the last shot is made

You can now reroll level-ups by using upgrade tokens

You no longer receive additional chance upgrades for Gold Tiles, when you have maxed out the chance on 100% with Cubi

The Achievement "Elderly" was fixed. You now only have to reach Level 40 instead of Level 50

Fast Forward is now a toggle

There will be additional fast-forward options in a future update

Projectiles now despawn when every enemy was killed (before that the game just sped up)

Balancing Changes: