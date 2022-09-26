Bug Fixes, Balancing and QoL

I read the Feedback in steam discussions and the reviews and addressed some of them in this quick post-release update.
Some other requests like Cloud Support is something I am working on. I have these problems on my agenda, but I have to ask for a bit more patience to get everything implemented and tested.
Version 1.1
Changelog:
- Fixed a problem where larger projectiles would collide with the Returner Bouncepad
- This was fixed by making the bounce pad disappear until the last shot is made
- You can now reroll level-ups by using upgrade tokens
- You no longer receive additional chance upgrades for Gold Tiles, when you have maxed out the chance on 100% with Cubi
- The Achievement "Elderly" was fixed. You now only have to reach Level 40 instead of Level 50
- Fast Forward is now a toggle
- There will be additional fast-forward options in a future update
- Projectiles now despawn when every enemy was killed (before that the game just sped up)
Balancing Changes:
- Shotgun starts with one projectile less and gets fewer projectiles for upgrades
- Homing projectiles home a bit more
- Homing projectiles start with more lifetime
- Homing projectile's lifetime upgrades are stronger now
- Initial Chance for critical projectiles is now 25% instead of 10%
- Critical Projectiles get better damage options for level ups
- Explosive Projectiles get better damage up options on level ups
- Demo starts with less explosive damage (5 per Level up, instead of 10)
- The amount of projectiles you can get from projectile upgrades gets lower the more projectiles you have
Changed files in this update