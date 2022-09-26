 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Novi Cube update for 26 September 2022

Bug Fixes, Balancing and QoL

Share · View all patches · Build 9593071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I read the Feedback in steam discussions and the reviews and addressed some of them in this quick post-release update.

Some other requests like Cloud Support is something I am working on. I have these problems on my agenda, but I have to ask for a bit more patience to get everything implemented and tested.

Version 1.1

Changelog:

  • Fixed a problem where larger projectiles would collide with the Returner Bouncepad
  • This was fixed by making the bounce pad disappear until the last shot is made
  • You can now reroll level-ups by using upgrade tokens
  • You no longer receive additional chance upgrades for Gold Tiles, when you have maxed out the chance on 100% with Cubi
  • The Achievement "Elderly" was fixed. You now only have to reach Level 40 instead of Level 50
  • Fast Forward is now a toggle
  • There will be additional fast-forward options in a future update
  • Projectiles now despawn when every enemy was killed (before that the game just sped up)

Balancing Changes:

  • Shotgun starts with one projectile less and gets fewer projectiles for upgrades
  • Homing projectiles home a bit more
  • Homing projectiles start with more lifetime
  • Homing projectile's lifetime upgrades are stronger now
  • Initial Chance for critical projectiles is now 25% instead of 10%
  • Critical Projectiles get better damage options for level ups
  • Explosive Projectiles get better damage up options on level ups
  • Demo starts with less explosive damage (5 per Level up, instead of 10)
  • The amount of projectiles you can get from projectile upgrades gets lower the more projectiles you have

Changed files in this update

Depot 2137201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link