Patch Notes v1.0.14

Hello Everyone!

The last time we wrote, we expected our next update to already contain modding support.. This is still in the works and we are preparing to make it fully compatible with each supported platform. But before that we have to introduce some important changes to the current 1.0 version.

These changes pertain to how the multiplayer API handles the authentication between the cross-platform support with steam. We changed the way the system communicates to make the connections more stable and safer in general.

We also fixed a bug that prevented bigger save files from being loaded.

Since those changes have been thoroughly tested, we will directly publish the changes without a Beta prior to it.

More bug fixes, content, and modding support will hopefully follow soon when everything is sorted out.

We appreciate your support.

Cheers

Chasing Carrots~