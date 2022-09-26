Hold Your Own 10.0.12 Update

Hold Your Own Public Build V10.0.12 Patch Notes

No restart required.

In each update I will try to include items from several categories: bug fixes, QoL additions, feature additions, and balancing changes.

This update is the first part of many that will rework the skill tree to provide both more reasonable skill acquisition and variation of skills. It follows along with my sticky Steam post on the subject. I dislike the concept of gaining exp from, for example, chopping wood that can then be used to increase the speed of a vehicle. The two things are completely unrelated, a heli or boat doesn’t increase its top speed through a user’s skill. So this update starts to move some of these attributes, like vehicle speed, from skills to crafted upgrades. Additionally, everything has a trade-off and use case. To those ends the five speed upgrades for the boat and heli are added one per slot to their storage. This provides a trade off between speed and carry capacity with it being more serious for the heli than the boat, again differentiating use cases. It also is far more realistic.

This update also includes foundational features for future updates. They have minimal use with this update but will take on additional uses as the game evolves. The boat radio is one of these. I’ve also started introducing additional risks, like visual detection, when you fly your heli, and ways of dealing with that risk.

Changes

Boat and Heli Speed Increase Skills

Changed boat and heli speed increases from skills to crafted add-ons. Skill points spent in boat and heli speed are refunded on game initiation. New crafting skills Boat Engineer and Helicopter Engineer each require one point and unlock Boat Speed Upgrade and Helicopter Speed Upgrade. Boat Speed Upgrade is manufactured in the Shipyard, Helicopter Speed Upgrade is manufactured in the Helipad. They do not stack. Up to five may be added to the vehicle storage, each taking up one storage slot. They can be removed, stored, added later for a different mission as speed vs. storage is required. This introduces a trade-off between carry capacity and speed. This trade-off is more critical in the helicopter as it has fewer storage slots than the boat. Future player-Insurgent interactions will make use of these changes.

Weapon Balance

Balanced all weapon projectile damage, further balancing may be needed in the future.

Existing code used the following to determine projectile damage; min damage, max damage, critical chance. These values have been changed to give more specific use cases for each weapon through their projectile type. Changing the velocity and mass gives a different drop to the projectile from each weapon, damage numbers changed are in the form of ‘min/max, crit chance percent’. Please keep in mind that projectile drop, as well as any weapon stat, is not meant to be realistic. The entire map is only 8km on a side. Having projectile drop realistic would basically mean there would be none for the distances over which the firearms are used, concessions always get made in game design decisions...even concessions I'm not fond of. More balancing will likely take place as feedback is provided.

Bow – Damage changed from 20/25, 15 to 15/22, 15. Damage per projectile was kept higher than most firearm projectiles due to the slow fire rate. 9mm Pistol – Damage changed from 10/15, 10 to 12/15, 10. AK47 – Damage changed from 10/15, 10 to 15/18, 12. Sniper Rifle – Damage changed from 12/20, 10 to 20/25, 12. Shotgun – Damage changed from 30/45, 30 to 25/45, 20. Additionally the damage is modified with distance from target, a minim damage reduction being reached at 10 meters.

Other Changes

Moved the Helicopter crafting from Inventory to the Helipad. Changed 'Power On' and 'No Power' displays on crafting stations, fridge/freezer to 'Power Available' and 'No Available Power' to better convey message of availability of power to run the device. ‘Take All’ now closes the container IF the container is empty.

Additions

Added Boat Engineer, Heli Engineer, and Waveform Engineer skills, 1 pt each. Added Radar Detector Upgrade for Helicopter. The Radar Detector requires the Waveform Engineer skill (under Gear) and is manufactured in the Control Panel. Added to a Helicopter storage slot it provides a radar warning indicator. This indicator will be visible in the helicopter when an enemy radar is detected. It is located directly in front of the player. Solid yellow is line of sight early warning, blinking red intermittent tone indicates being 'painted' by the radar, and solid red constant tone indicates tracked. Detection of the radar occurs a few hundred meters prior to when the radar can track your location so that you have some time to avoid detection if desired. Detection guarantees that you will be met soon after landing. Added a Practice Target for learning how best to plan weapon use, practice aiming, and learn projectile drop effects. Arrows may be removed from the target; bullet holes and arrows are automatically removed after 2 minutes. Bullet holes my be reset with ‘E’. Target is crafted from inventory under Placeables and requires plant fiber. It may be placed on most surfaces though some town surfaces will not accept it. Range when projectile hits target is displayed for 10 seconds in upper left corner of screen, display is in meters unless temp in 'F' has been selected then display is in feet. Added enemy detection of boat use. Like v10.0.11 helicopter detection, if detected guards will respond when you leave the wheelhouse, are on land, and have moved some distance from your boat. Similar mitigation methods, as for the helicopter, may reduce risk of detection. Added alternate means of acquiring helicopter body. You will be informed in game when the opportunity arises. For now both boat and heli alternate acquisition options are only available in quest mode. Added Boat Radio to right side of wheelhouse next to the stove. It will alert you with a beeping tone and flashing indicator if you have a message waiting. Certain events will result in a message sent. Only one for now but this will become the main means of initiation of communications with the Resistance. Note that messages may contain valuable information, read them carefully, they will not be repeated. If you miss the information you’ll have to discover it on your own. The Insurgents now have a new capability for monitoring your movements. They will deploy it based upon how frequently you've been spotted flying. There is a way to fight back, visit your Arms Dealer to see if she has stocked any trinitrotoluene (TNT) recently. They are protective of their equipment so expect some serious resistance. Note: for now TNT can only be purchased…and she’s a bit greedy. In the future as the uses for TNT are expanded it will become a craftable item. Added Insurgents utilizing AK-47s that will spawn when protecting their more valuable assets. Take care and try and stay out of their range! When a Resistance NPC tells you something is heavily guarded take heed. Added information in Skills menu for required workstation to build each unlockable skill. Added vehicle markers on map. When entering a vehicle its marker is removed, and upon exiting the marker is added back to map. NPCs will now turn toward players as they approach, vendor NPCs will also give a visual greeting over their heads.

Fixes

Fixed house that required crouching to enter. Fixed certain items not getting saved when spawned and not picked up; Key Card backpack and others. Fixed description of a few quests. Fixed out of place furniture in some houses. Fixed cement mixer sound not turning off when crafting complete. Fixed, hopefully, NPCs from spawning on roofs and in trees…or at least reduced it. Please report if it is still happening. This only applies to Insurgent NPCs currently. Fixed mining helmet. Light will no longer work if the helmet is removed. Fixed guard shotguns not de-spawning after their death. Removed duplicate Workshop/Foundation lines in Skills tab. Fixed text for fuel type on helicopter fuel tank. Fixed pig hut not giving fertilizer. Fixed text on pig hut. Fixed leather leg armor rating.

Dev Notes

Please always read the patch notes and the detailed quest descriptions. Reports have been made of lack of boat hull spawn after talking to the Trader. Please report these and if possible contact me in Discord at Zuleica#4538 so i can get a copy of your save file. Please provide feedback on the new features, especially the AK-47 wielding Insurgents and the new detection components.

Happy Gaming!