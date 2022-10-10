Patch Oct/10/2022

Distribution
- ADDED: Missing a few minor sound effects
- ADDED: Upgraded male player model, fits into his hitbox much better
- ADDED: Map simplicity, thanks Flunx!
- CHANGED: Mac Standalone had some problems, changed the way it's launched
- REMOVED: Duplicate sounds
- FIXED: Linux deb installer (standalone)
- FIXED: Missing file caused some skin loading issues
Q2Pro Summary, many thanks to Skuller!
- FIXED: Some wayland fixes regarding Linux rendering
- FIXED: Some lightmap rendering fixes artifacts in some maps
- CHANGED: Maxclients upgraded to 256 unless MVD is enabled
- CHANGED: r_override_textures has the following options now:
-
- 0 — don't override textures
-
- 1 — override only palettized textures
-
- 2 — override all textures
AQ2-TNG
- ADDED: sv_idleremove - Optional server cvar that removes idle players from their teams after a certain amount of time
- ADDED: g_spawn_items - Optional server cvar that allows for spawning of items in game modes that lets you choose a starting weapon/item if enabled -- may spice up DM and TDM matches?
- ADDED: Warning to sv_fps if set above the value of 30, optimal settings are 10, 20 or 30. You can still use 40, 50 or 60, but the behavior of the game can appear to be adversely affected at those values.
- CHANGED: Amount of fields returned in serverinfo queries to servers consolidated, due to limitation of how much data can be requested
