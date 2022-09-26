- Applied a fix to try to prevent birds from running into the water
- Fixed issues with placing that were introduced in the last update
- Applied a fix to try to solve the safe zone turret despawns
- You can no longer cook on a fire that has disappeared
- Cannot place items on top of boat anymore
Longvinter update for 26 September 2022
Bug fixes #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 9592813
Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Experimental depot Depot 1635452
Changed depots in experimental-public branch