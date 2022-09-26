 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 26 September 2022

Bug fixes #4

  • Applied a fix to try to prevent birds from running into the water
  • Fixed issues with placing that were introduced in the last update
  • Applied a fix to try to solve the safe zone turret despawns
  • You can no longer cook on a fire that has disappeared
  • Cannot place items on top of boat anymore

