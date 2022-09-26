Civitatem - Update 1.04

Hi Guys,

This update introduces the Polish language to Civitatem (Poland STRONK!). In the following days i will add another language, German, and after that, i will try to add at least one new language each month or so, until we reach ten or more.

If you find mistakes, or just some annoyances use the submit feedback from in-game menu. With this new system, the older saves are not compatible anymore.

There are also bug fixes and performance improvements, but since i spent a lot of time on this localization system, no new content was added this time. Now that this is almost done, expect more content and gameplay tweaks, in the following months.

Thank you for your support,

George,

LW Games