Ancient Witch Arena Prologue update for 26 September 2022

Ancient Witch Arena Prologue - Update 0.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some boss HP has been redesigned.

Added "Vertical Sync".

The switching mode makes certain adaptations to controllers such as xbox ps.

