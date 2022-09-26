Fantaland Adventure Manual: Update Plan & Notes

Hello, brave heroes who have set foot on Fantaland!

Welcome to this fantasy world of cards and wargame! Thank you for playing our game. Before you start your first game, please take a moment to read a few tips from the two elite monsters in sync with each other to help you on your adventure. We've prepared a thorough FAQ and game development planning Q&A, along with some cute little things (see the end of article).

Writing code is really tiring, yawn ( - . - )(~O~)......

I. FAQ

What is the current release form of the game? Do I need to purchase it again after the official release?

The game is currently available in early access. Players who have purchased the early access version of the game can enjoy future updates before the game officially releases for free, and there is no need to purchase the game again after it's officially released.

Why early access?

Lost in Fantaland has been under development for more than two and a half years. The game is quite playable in its current state. As a two-person indie studio, we decided to launch the early access version to receive player feedback and make preparation for future gameplay design, as well as to alleviate our funding problem.

How much content is included in the early access version? How long is the play time?

The current early access version contains 2 characters (including 1 class branch), a tutorial level and three main story chapters. Players can experience the core gameplay and good replayability in the current version.

Which languages does the game support?

Currently, the game supports Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English and Japanese. We are sorry for not adding more languages. We will try to add more language support before the early access ends.

Due to a staff shortage in our studio, the game localization is not ideal. You may find some small translation issues or inappropriate expressions in the game. Sorry for the inconvenience. Currently, we're working on a new version of the localization. It'll be added to the game soon.

Does the game support controllers?

The game doesn't support controllers for now. But we have plans to add controller support. We want to make controllers feel more intuitive instead of just mapping controls to controller buttons.

Does the game have an achievement system?

We've added some achievements. More achievements will be added along with new content.

Does the game support multiplayer co-op?

This is a single-player game. We are not planning to add any multiplayer mechanics. However, we plan to add leaderboards in the future.

How long will this game be in early access?

We plan to release the official version in 2023.

Why are characters like Berserker in the demo version locked in the EA version?

We added Berserker in the demo version to provide players with a unique, different class experience. We have decided to redo characters like the Berserker to make them even more unique.

Can I choose the resolution of the game?

Currently, the game will set the resolution based on the player's monitor resolution. Players cannot manually select the resolution for now.

II. Development Planning Q&A

After the release of the early access version, we will fill and update the content as planned, and share with players actively and regularly what will be updated in the next stage. However, the development plan may change depending on the situation. In order to avoid letting everyone down and to keep our update promises, we will gradually disclose our update plan. Hope you will stay tuned and continue to support us. If you have suggestions or bug feedback, feel free to join our QQ group or leave a message in Discord.

Discord channel: https://discord.com/invite/KPBPftgB92

The next part is our update plan:

Balance adjustment:

We will continue to adjust the balance based on your feedback in the long term, and there may be a lot of content deletion, addition or changes.

Character and classes:

The complete game will contain at least 4 Warrior characters, 2 Mage characters and 1-2 Trickster characters.

Class details:



[table]

[tr]

[th]Class[/th]

[th]Description[/th]

[th]Current Progress[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Brave[/td]

[td]Balanced offense and defense. Good at using a variety of moves to keep his distance from the enemy and taking advantage of the extra effect created by card combos.[/td]

[td]Almost completed[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td width="100px"]Star Shield Warrior[/td]

[td]Defensive warrior. He can use starlight flexibly to defend himself against the enemies and perform powerful counterattacks.[/td]

[td]Development in progress[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Berserker[/td]

[td]An extremely aggressive warrior with good offensive capabilities. The player needs to control his HP and use Fury to deal damage to the enemies.[/td]

[td]Development in progress[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Vagrant[/td]

[td]A master warrior who is more flexible but is also more difficult to play as.[/td]

[td]Development in progress[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fire Mage[/td]

[td]Uses a variety of fire spells and explosions to burn the enemies to death.[/td]

[td]Almost completed[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Electric Mage[/td]

[td]A master of electric spells and uses electric residues to create energy cycles.[/td]

[td]Development in progress[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Trickster[/td]

[td]Trickster knows how to take advantage of the surroundings and traps.[/td]

[td]Development in progress[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Chapters and enemies

1）In addition to the current tutorial level and the three chapters, we plan to add a Hidden Chapter ;

2）We will add more elite monsters, bosses and some mutated monsters, or some monsters with rewards.

3）We will add a variety of Artifacts, items, and possibly new Soul Orb unlockable content and difficulties.

4）Add more combat variations in each chapter to make the process feel less repetitive.



About the gameplay

1）We plan to finish the basic features such as monster handbook, achievement system, global statistics, game terminology, etc.



2）We are planning a quest system and ultimate ability system.

3）Controller support

We've planned more content and will release them in the future.

It's not easy to develop indie games. "Lost in Fantaland" is our first game. It requires multiple attempts and endless effort to combine the pixel art style with wargame strategy and deck-building gameplay. During this process, we experienced a lot of difficulties and setbacks. Fortunately, being the "elite monsters," we overcame the problems with only two people and released the game.

We would like to thank all those who helped and supported us during the demo phase. We really appreciate their support for the development of independent games. I hope our game will not disappoint you!

Go, brave heroes! Write your own legend of Fantaland!

The following images are game concepts currently under development





